EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A viral Facebook post has led the City of Edwardsville to clarify its stance on overnight warming facilities.

Metro East-based page “Overnight Warming Locations” shared a post late Friday accusing the city of threatening to fine the First Baptist Church for operating as a warming location.

It went on to accuse the city of saying that if the church did not lock its doors, it would be fined $750 a day.

The City of Edwarsville released this statement on the matter, in part:

“The City is asking the organizers of an overnight warming location in Edwardsville to

apply for a special use permit to operate as a means of ensuring the safety of all involved. …

“The City is not asking anything of the overnight warming location organizers that would not be required for any property use that falls outside of Edwardsville’s zoning guidelines.”

“The overnight warming location organizers notified the City in writing just in the past few days, on Thursday, January 11, that they do not plan to apply for a special use permit.”