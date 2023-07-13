AFFTON, Mo. – Fast and fierce is how Affton locals described the storm that tore through their community last night. Thursday morning, there is lots of clean up to be done and many are still without power in the St. Louis area.

Many trees are down in parts of Affton and generators can be heard in subdivisions there as the recovery process starts. Residents there told FOX 2 that the storm rolled through Affton about 8:00 p.m. packing a punch.

Thursday morning you can see trees down on homes and in some cases, large branches are blocking entire streets. We spoke with several Affton locals, including Jamie Conners.

Jamie is without power and is dealing with a large section of a tree that fell onto her roof. She was home with her husband and two kids when the storm hit.

Jamie called the storm scary, and shared that it only took minutes to create a massive mess.

“We saw limbs hitting the front window, high winds, water – it looked like a tornado to me, so we immediately went to the basement despite there being no sirens,” Conners explained. “We were only down there for a handful of minutes, and it looked like things kind of cleared and when we came up we saw all the wreckage from all the trees. I don’t really know where to start. We’re going to call our insurance company first. We have trees on our roof, so hopefully we don’t have big damage from that. We’re dealing with a generator, keeping our fish tanks, and refrigerators going so hoping Ameren comes out for a downed power line soon and get up and running before too long.”

Fortunately, there are no serious injuries from the storm in the Affton area.

However, there is certainly a lot of hard work ahead here for residents cleaning up and for Ameren crews restoring power.