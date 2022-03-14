Clean-up continues after about 165K gallons of oil spilled near Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Crews are still cleaning up after an estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from a pipeline in Edwardsville, Illinois, last week. Some of the oil spilled into the nearby Cahokia Creek.

The spill started Friday morning near Illinois 143 and Old Alton Edwardsville Road. The Environmental Protection Agency wants Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that a pipeline operator conducts a proper cleanup.

The cause of the leak has not been determined, but some residents are concerned.

“The water runs into the Mississippi River eventually, which is a huge water source for thousands of people,” said resident Leticia Hindrichs. “We’re always afraid it could get in the water.”

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which operates the pipeline, said the spill has been contained — and about 5,900 barrels of water and oil mixture have been recovered from the Cahokia diversion channel.

The company also said that there have been reports of odors in areas near the spill, but air monitoring has not detected a hazardous level of emissions.

Some people are also concerned about wildlife animals that were affected by the spill. Marathon said veterinarians are treating those animals.

“We take any impact to wildlife as a result of this crude oil release seriously,” Marathon said in a statement.

“Animals are being cleaned and experts are working to rehabilitate the animals safely,” the statement continues. “We are also using audible deterrents to keep wildlife away from the affected area.”

The company warned that people should not approach any wildlife that may be impacted by the oil because they could be dangerous. Instead, call Madison County Conversation Officer Robert Liebl at 618-444-1540.

The City of Edwardsville is also asking people to avoid the area because several roads remain closed as the cleanup continues.