BETHALTO, Ill. — There is a lot of storm damage in the St. Louis area after high winds and strong storms swept through the area Friday. The Metro East appears to have some of the most damage.

FOX 2 reporter Ala Errebhi is at a mobile home park in Bethalto, Illinois where they are still cleaning up. The park was hit by high winds, causing significant damage to mobile homes.

The area was under a tornado watch for several hours Friday. The weather brought many forms of severe weather to the area, including tornado and thunderstorm threats, heavy winds, hail and some rain.

The St. Louis metropolitan area remained under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Tornado warnings had been issued for Franklin, Crawford and Washington counties in Missouri and Greene County in Illinois.