CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – There’s a clothing giveaway taking place in Cahokia Heights this week.

It’s in the Jerome School District. The first giveaway is Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The next is Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the last one is Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.