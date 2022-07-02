MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person has died and a pilot is fighting for their life after a plane crash Saturday morning in the Metro East.

The crash happened Saturday morning near the St Louis Metro-East/ Shafer Field Airport in St. Jacob. The plane crashed near Keck Road and Illinois Route 4 at an unspecified time.

Investigators say a single-engine plane was doing touch-and-go landing maneuvers. Witnesses told authorities the engine sputtered and the plane quickly lost altitude before it crashed.

The co-pilot died in the crash, while the pilot was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither of the victims have been identified. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board responded to the crash, along with first responders from Madison County, St. Jacob and Illinois State Police.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.