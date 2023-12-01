SHILOH, Ill. – Colonel Jeffery A. Smith assumed his new position as the Air Force Reserve Command’s 932nd Airlift Wing Commander on Friday at Scott Air Force Base.

Col. Smith was the former director of safety for the gateway wing of air mobility command at Scott Air Force Base. He also served as the director of intelligence, operations, and plans while deployed in Kuwait.

Dozens gathered for an installation ceremony on Friday to recognize Col. Smith, who says he is elated to take on his new position.

“It’s absolutely amazing to take leadership or command of a wing that has a global mission,” said Smith. “We help support our congressional delegations, our first lady, and also our four-star combat commander.”

With new responsibilities, Smith will lead over eleven hundred airmen who support national interests worldwide.

“He’s chosen to focus on the people, the mission, and the story of the 932nd,” said Gen. Melissa Coburn. “When we were talking in preparation for today, he emphasized several times that the people and their families are hands-down what he wants to be his focus while he is here.”

Smith’s career has taken him to many places, including Japan and the Netherlands.

“Your impact on those units on which you served which has been measurable and remarkable. And we all appreciate that,” said Coburn on Smith.

Smith’s family, distinguished guests, and several airmen were in attendance to support the honor.

“If I could say anything to the men and women of the 932nd, thank you, first and foremost. They are amazing. I absolutely have been impressed with their capability and having been deployed with them recently.”

