Collinsville football coach under investigation after striking high school player

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville High School football coach is under investigation after knocking one of his own players to the ground during a game Friday night.

The Collinsville Kahoks football team appeared to be moving on at practice Tuesday, getting ready for its upcoming game against Mascoutah after what witnesses described as a stunning incident during the last game at Waterloo.

Video shows a coach knocking one of his own players to the ground after the player fumbled.

You see the Collinsville player headed to the sideline, dejected, after a Waterloo player recovered the fumble. A coach approaches and knocks him several feet backward. The player then falls to the ground. A nearby witness tells FOX 2 the coach actually “headbutted” the player.

The mother of another player did not see the incident but spoke with FOX 2 after she saw the video for the first time on Tuesday. She asked not to be identified.

“I can’t believe he did it to a kid and they need to press charges,” she said. “He likes to cuss. He likes to talk to them like they’re nobodies. He’s now physical. I think it’s time for him to go.”

Waterloo Police confirm they’ve received a report of the incident but have yet to reach the player’s parents about possibly pursuing charges.

Collinsville Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark “Brad” Skertich, released a statement saying: “Collinsville CUSD #10 takes the safety of our students and personnel very seriously. The district is aware of an incident that occurred during the football game on Friday, April 9. Consistent with board policy, the district is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. Because this is a personnel matter, the district will make no further comments concerning this incident.”

There was no word Tuesday whether the coach was on the field for practice or was even still with the team.

The Illinois State High School Association, which governs high school sports, does not discipline coaches. That’s left to schools or school districts.