Collinsville High School football coach not seen at practice this week after striking player during game

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville High School football coach seen on video knocking a player to the ground during a game last week appears to no longer be with the team, at least temporarily.

Collinsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark “Brad” Skertich and Collinsville High School Athletic Director Clayton Smith did not respond to FOX 2 when we asked for comment on Wednesday.

The video is from Collinsville’s game at Waterloo last Friday. It shows a Collinsville player headed to the sideline after he fumbles. When he gets there, a coach approaches the player and knocks him several feet backward before the player falls to the ground.

A player’s mother posted on social media that the coach wasn’t allowed onto the team bus after the game. Another player’s mother, who asked not to be identified, said the coach had not been at practice this week.

“The coach just lost his temper and went after the kid,” she said. “Now he is in super trouble.”

“Good coaches are good teachers outside of the Xs and Os,” said Scott Kilgallon, athletic director at Webster University. “You have to stay composed. You have to stay disciplined because those student-athletes listen and they hang on every word you say.

Kilgallon said coaches at all levels are really teachers and that players’ failures were often the most teachable moments.

“Talk to them about where they may have messed up. Again, in the heat of the game, you have to have that discipline and composure not to go the other way because, obviously, that’s a bad situation,” he said. “It also shows the other players this is ok behavior when it’s not…to me failure, is the one time as a former coach, that you can really teach a life lesson to your student-athlete.”

Kilgallon oversees more than 30 coaches and assistant coaches at Webster University.

Striking a player would lead to immediate dismissal, he said.

Waterloo Police confirmed Tuesday that they’d received a report of the incident but had yet to reach the player’s parents about possibly pursuing charges.

Dr. Skertich released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Collinsville CUSD #10 takes the safety of our students and personnel very seriously. The district is aware of an incident that occurred during the football game on Friday, April 9th. Consistent with board policy, the district is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. Because this is a personnel matter, the district will make no further comments concerning this incident.”

Skertich has not identified the coach. Parents say he has yet to inform them or students of the coach’s status.

