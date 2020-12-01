Collinsville home on fire Tuesday morning

Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire at about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in Collinsville, Illinois.

The blaze was in the 2800 block of Harvard Street.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

