Collinsville home on fire Tuesday morning

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire at about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in Collinsville, Illinois.

The blaze was in the 2800 block of Harvard Street.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Firefighters battle early morning flames 2800 block Harvard St

State Park Place,Illinois. pic.twitter.com/ow3MRcSKfO — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 1, 2020