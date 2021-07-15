Collinsville house fire causes woman to evacuate Thursday morning

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A home in Collinsville, Illinois was on fire early Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on St. Clair Avenue.

The woman inside the home was able to escape safely.

Investigators said she fell asleep on the couch. Then the couch caught on fire, and she woke up to the smoke. She was then able to make it out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the first floor of the house.

Breaking Overnight: House fire in Collinsville details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/3Cm8eO1NJ6 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 15, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.