Live: Collinsville, Illinois home on fire

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville, Illinois home is on fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 7:15 a.m. at a home located in the 6500 block of Timber Lake Drive. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside of the home at the time the fire began.

Multiple agencies are working to put out this fire.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX is flying over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.