COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville business owner says burglars smashed his store’s front window over the weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning at ‘John Locus Photography.’ Police explained that a man smashed the window with a chair and snatched a $40 instrument. Meanwhile, that window will cost about $1,500 to fix.

“That’s a very unique window, a very unique size. It may take a while to find a pane to replace it,” ‘Underground Dojo’ manager Dathan Rivera explained.

Rivera is still attempting to replace one of its windows that sustained damage during a summer storm. Collinsville police are investigating the theft and are in the process of reviewing the store’s security footage.

