Collinsville man sentenced for June 2018 murder of neighbor

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville man was sentenced to 45 years for killing his 41-year-old neighbor.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on June 15, 2018, in the 600 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers with the Collinsville Police Department received a phone call from Gary Lee saying his son had been shot in the head.

Police found the victim, identified as Daniel Lee, laying in the street near his truck. Lee was rushed to a St. Louis hospital where he died hours later.

Investigators learned Lee’s neighbor, Robert Beckman, shot him in the head with a Browning 12-gauge shotgun. Beckman fled after the shooting. Illinois state troopers arrested Beckman just after midnight following an accident on I-255 near mile marker 16.

At the time, Beckman admitted to police that he had a temper and that he killed Lee because he was “pissed.”

After being taken into custody, Beckman was recorded on a telephone call saying, “There are no words to describe what I did… You knew I had a bad temper; you knew these people pissed me off. I snapped.”

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Beckman with two counts of first-degree murder.

Illinois laws mandate that anyone convicted of first-degree murder must serve 100 percent of any sentence handed down.

Robert Beckman