COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Police have arrested the 34-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of a Collinsville woman.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive Thursday around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, 67-year-old Robin M. Mendez was found dead in her home. The woman died from physical trauma, according to police.

Robert Lee Brittin, 34, was later identified as a person of interest in the case.

Police believe Brittin and Mendez were associates.