COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Collinsville Police Department hosts the fourth annual Metro East Teen Driver Safety event on Thursday, October 20.

Officials will spend the day educating more than 1,000 high school students. They’ll discuss the dangers of driving distracted and impaired, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.

This comes as the country recognizes National Teen Driver Safety Week. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center.