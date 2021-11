COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Collinsville, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m. The woman died from physical trauma, according to Collinsville Police.

Chief Steve Evans said the woman may have known the person who attacked her and officers have a person of interest that they are searching for.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.