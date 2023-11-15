ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Collinsville woman has been charged in connection with a man’s overdose death earlier this year.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday, charging Tessa Webber, 25, with one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

According to court documents, the victim’s roommate found him deceased around June 11 in Fairview Heights. Police began investigating and learned that the victim has a history of substance abuse.

Authorities later discovered text messages between the victim and Webber on the victim’s phone in May and June. Messages indicated the victim bought drugs from Webber, including two fentanyl pulls on June 9.

A toxicology report later revealed the victim died after ingesting traces of amphetamine, meth and fentanyl.

“Too many lives are lost due to drug-induced homicides,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

“Law enforcement agencies are working to secure justice for families of overdose victims.”

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge

Joseph Dixon, head of Drug Enforcement Administration investigations in southern Illinois. “Drug

traffickers are driving addiction and increasing their profits by mixing fentanyl with other illicit

drugs. By arresting and prosecuting the individuals behind the deaths, we send a clear message: if your drug dealing kills someone, you will pay.”

If convicted, Webber could spend up to life behind bars.