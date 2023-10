MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A crash closed Illinois Route 59 at Seiler Road in Madison County at around 11 a.m. Friday. Illinois State Police say that a van rolled onto its side in a ditch after a collision with a truck. One victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed for hours as police investigate the crash. It is unclear when it will reopen. Check FOX 2’s traffic page for real-time updates.