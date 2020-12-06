Columbia, Ill. hosts socially distant holiday movie event

COLUMBIA, Ill. – It appears they may have found the cure to COVID cabin fever in Columbia, Ill. with a 2-night socially distant holiday festival.

Saturday was the second evening of the Frosted Flix Fest.

Organizers of the festival knew people were tired of being stuck in the house and this outdoor event helped to solve the problem.

Before the gates ever opened to some four hundred people, the organizer Dustin Row said he went to the health department to get approval.

“They gave me the green light and said jump in,” Row said.

Row works for an event company that produces concerts and events like Taste of St. Louis and Pedal the Cause.

Melanie Newton attended the event and said she’s tired of being cooped up at home.

“I have severe cabin fever,” Newton said.

For $100, up to six people had a fire pit and a 20 by 10-foot place which is 10 to 12 feet away from the next group.

“We went to the ends of the earth to make this thing spaced out and safe,” Row said.

There were porta-potties and plenty of places to wash their hands.

“It’s very safe here,” Newton said.

A holiday photo of families was also included.

Row had his children and their friends serving hot chocolate.

“I like helping out my little town,” 12-year-old Keegan Thomas said.

“I like helping out my dad, he’s been on the computer 24/7. I am not joking,” Row’s daughter, Eva said.

Besides a firepit, families received a kit to roast hot dogs and s’mores.

Row said this has been such a success. Pandemic or not, this will become a holiday tradition here in Columbia and maybe other communities.