Columbia, Illinois mayor pleads guilty to lying about company’s business dealings

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Less than a month after being indicted for lying to anti-corruption investigators about his business dealings with the city, the former mayor of Columbia, Illinois pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday.

According to federal prosecutors, Kevin Hutchinson “received referral commissions for city insurance policies” in dealings between his company, BMC Associates, and MRCT.

Hutchinson, a licensed insurance agent, was prohibited from any financial involvement—be it direct or indirect—with the city.

The Metro-East Public Corruption Task Force, comprised of IRS investigators, FBI agents, Illinois State Police officers, opened a case to examine Hutchinson’s possible involvement in contracts with the city dating back to 2018.

The federal indictment alleges Hutchinson met with members of the task force in March 2019 and lied about his involvement, saying at the time his only interest in MRCT was in his capacity as mayor and not as an insurance agent.

In February, Hutchinson was charged with one count of making a false statement to federal investigators.

Hutchinson resigned just days after the indictment. He’d previously announced he would not seek another term in office.

Hutchinson will be sentenced June 28. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, plus three years of probation.