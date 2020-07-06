Breaking News
Community comes together to create plan of action to make neighborhood more safe after 14-year-old boy was shot and killed

Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS – Friends and family members of Kyeiontae Stidimire, as well as leaders in the East St. Louis community, met outside of the John DeShields apartment complex to pray together as a community in memory of his life. 

This is where Stidimire grew up. It is also where his life was taken too soon to senseless gun violence. Not only were the prayers honoring Kyeiontae’s life, but they were also a desperate cry for change. 

Residents want to make their neighborhood safer for the young boys and girls growing up there and are coming up with a plan of action to do just that.

Pastor Luke Jenkins of Love Fellowship Christian Church South says he would like to see more resources in their community help youth become educated on the effects of violence, anger management, and healthy coping mechanisms. 

“More access tool resources will help them deal with a lot of trauma and things that lead to the violence, so those are some of the important things that we are looking at,” said Jenkins. 

Pastor Jenkins did mention that creating a community watch program is also in the works. 

