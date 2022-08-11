MADISON, Ill. – Community groups are working to help firefighters who helped battle Wednesday’s fire at a Madison, Illinois warehouse.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are providing lunch and dinner for first responders. The 72-hour operation will continue through Saturday.

Jerry’s Cafeteria in Granite City also provided food for firefighters. Mayor John Hamm’s office called owner John Roderick asking them to get food ready for the first responders. The 80-year-old family business came through with nearly 250 fried chicken dinners.