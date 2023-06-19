EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Dozens of volunteers are rolling up their sleeves Monday to plant nearly 450 flowers and bushes in East St. Louis.

The ‘Community Plant Day’ effort is part of the transit ‘Stop Transformation Project’ at the 5th and Missouri Transit Center. It’s from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The project also includes adding a shaded structure, more seating, a gathering space, and windscreens with images of influential East St. Louisians throughout history.

Organizers say the goal is to create an “urban oasis” that will create a beauty space for travelers while also giving them a sense of safety and security.