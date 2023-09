EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Construction on SIU Edwardsville’s new health and sciences building is underway.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and university officials celebrated the groundbreaking on Thursday. The building is expected to be ready by the summer of 2025. The project will connect two existing facilities for the school of nursing and the school of pharmacy.

SIUE also reported freshmen enrollment increased by 5%, the highest it’s been in six years.