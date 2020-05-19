Contact tracing starts in Metro East, insurance expert worries for business owner’s liability

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Business Owners lean on their financial and insurance agents for the answers.

What Fox 2 found is we’re stuck in a place right now where even experts just simply do not know.

Insurance Extraordinaire Kathy Conley-Jones says she’s open and honest with her clients as they deal with reopening and the position that decision may put them in as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We are in a very uncharted waters,” said Conley-Jones. “The other thing is if they’re going to open how do they open so they can reduce the liability they have.”

Those complications get even trickier, Conley-Jones says, when you factor in contact tracing.

Now as millions of American’s head back to work and others head to patronize those same businesses, systems are being set up to track the spread of the coronavirus.

Essentially, a structure that keeps a log of where a person may have visited if they end up contracting the coronavirus.

“We don’t have a real handle on that, not from the insurance side so that we can protect our clients,” she said. “There’s no coverage for that so that’s going to be a very interesting dilemma.”

As the insurance world sits in uncertainty, Governor J.B. Pritzker is moving forward with his plan to introduce contact tracing in a collaborative way.

The Illinois governor is starting his pilot program in two locations: Lake County and St. Clair County.

“We want to grow our voluntary contract tracing so that we can further control and reduce spread,” said Pritzker.

Pritzker explains this is all happening in three component parts.

The first, a disease reporting software that collects reports across the state.

Second, a common management platform that puts public health officials on one accord to investigate and trace contacts.

And the last, an app for positive Covid-19 patients and their contacts.

Pritzker says this isn’t to be taken as some type of invasion of privacy, but as an asset that’ll help.

“It’s arguably our most sustainable tool,” said Pritzker. “Knowing whether you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19 gives everyday Illinoisans the ability to keep their families and coworkers and friends safe by helping them seek testing or self-isolate.”