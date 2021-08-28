Containers found in Illinois suburban yard; man says he buried mom, sister

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Police have discovered two containers in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that he buried the bodies of his mother and sister there years ago.

Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons, says authorities believe a corpse is inside one of the containers. He says the next step would be to identify the remains.

Police were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles southwest of Chicago.

Officers found the home filled with debris and no running water. Two brothers were living there. Police say one of them said his mother and sister had died and were buried in the yard.