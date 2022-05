ST. LOUIS – Controversial former broadcaster Bob Romanik died at his Belleville, Illinois home on Saturday.

The 72-year-old was in hospice care. He called himself “the grim reaper of radio,” and was criticized for making racist and homophobic comments on his radio show.

The FCC later revoked the licenses of four stations. Romanik was also a former police chief and strip club owner. Funeral arrangements are pending.