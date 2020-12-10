Convicted sex offender faces ‘serious prison time’ on new child porn charges

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man and previously convicted sex offender is facing several charges of child pornography.

Prosecutors allege 33-year-old Chance Hay downloaded and viewed images and videos showing sexual acts involving a child under the age of 13.

Hay was charged with six counts of child pornography. He remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says Hay is a repeat offender, adding he’ll “seek serious prison time” for Hay in court.

If convicted, Hay faces up to 15 years in state prison on each count.

Hay already has two active cases against him for failure to register as a sex offender following a 2019 conviction.

Chance Hay