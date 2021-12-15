Convicted sex offender from Illinois sentenced on child porn charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Centralia, Illinois man will spend six-plus years in federal prison following a conviction on child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Homeland Security investigators and Jefferson County, Illinois law enforcement received information that a Dropbox user had received files containing child pornography.

Between July 19, 2019 and Feb. 13, 2020, Dakota Olson possessed more than 1,500 images and 150 videos of the illicit material on his Dropbox account.

Olson, 27, had previously been convicted of criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was required to register as a sex offender.

He appeared in federal court in East St. Louis on Tuesday to learn his fate.

A judge sentenced Olson to 78 months in prison plus five years of probation upon his release.