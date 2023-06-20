EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County jury deliberated for five hours before convicting a Collinsville, Illinois, man who caused a fatal crash while driving under the influence of marijuana.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2018, on Highway 40 in Highland.

Investigators determined Wayne Stayton was driving his pickup truck while high, crossed the center line of the highway, and collided with another truck, driven by Charlene Johnson.

Johnson was killed in the crash. She was 45.

Stayton was found guilty of two counts of aggravated DUI causing death. He faces between three and 14 years in state prison when he’s sentenced.

“Even with the increased acceptance and legalization of marijuana, driving while impaired on this drug is still illegal,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Those who choose to drive while high – or who smoke marijuana while driving – face prosecution and potentially jail time.”