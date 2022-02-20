Corn growers to vote on increasing checkoff next month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois corn producers will have a vote on whether to contribute more toward promoting their product. The Illinois Corn Marketing Board has scheduled a referendum on increasing the corn checkoff one-quarter, from 5/8 of a cent to 7/8 of a cent per bushel. The vote will be March 29 with polling at local extension offices. However, extension offices in Brown, Pike, Bond, Henderson and Menard counties will be closed and Grundy County’s will have reduced hours from 12 to 4 p.m. Growers who sell a bushel of corn in Illinois pay the checkoff to the marketing board to promote the industry. The money is used for research, marketing and education.