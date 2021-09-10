Corn maze to honor healthcare workers opens at Eckert’s

MILLSTADT, Ill. – A corn maze to honor healthcare heroes opens this weekend. Ryleigh Thompson, a high school student in Illinois, submitted a hand-drawn design that won the competition. The artwork has been cut into Eckert’s 12-acre corn maze at the Millstadt farm.

Admission tickets to Eckert’s Millstadt farm range in price from $2.20-$16.50 per person and includes entry to the corn maze and other fall family favorite activities. Guests can visit Fridays through Sundays beginning September 11. Tickets can be purchased from Eckert’s website.

The farm will offer free admission to healthcare workers on Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18. To take advantage of this offer, healthcare workers will just need to show their badge at the ticket counter.