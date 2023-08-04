MADISON, Ill. — Worldwide Technology Raceway Is inviting corvette owners and clubs to participate in its Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indycar Series Weekend.

The speed and style car show will take place on Saturday, August 26th. The show is open to supercars, muscle cars, sports cars, and includes a special invitation to Corvette owners. On Sunday, August 27th the ‘vettes will take center stage in a special area, the Corvette Corral.

The Chevrolet Corvette, dubbed America’s sports car, was manufactured in St. Louis from 1953 to 1981. Corvettes and drivers will receive complimentary admission, but must register online before race weekend.

Register here: