Cottage Hills landscaper says patriotic display vandalized in less than 24 hours

COTTAGE HILLS, Ill. – Jim Murphy has been a landscaper for 40 years. His business, Jim Murphy’s Complete Landscaping, is located on Stanley Road in Cottage Hills. American flags line the front of the business as a show of support for military members.

Murphy decided to place approximately 300 American flags along the right of way of Stanley Road on Tuesday. He thought it would be a nice tribute with Independence Day approaching

Murphy discovered the flags were damaged when he arrived for work Wednesday morning.

“I noticed that a lot of the flags were destroyed,” he said. “It was probably 75 to 100 of them that were just destroyed.”

Murphy said it appeared someone intentionally drove over the flags, based on tire tracks he found on the wet grass.

“That’s just a disgrace,” he said.

Murphy’s nephew is joining the Army in September. He plans on trying to find a way to replace the flags and welcomes assistance from anyone wanting to help.

“This is very heartbreaking to see,” said Murphy. “If it’s not yours, don’t bother it; that’s what we were always taught when we were growing up.”