Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Lee County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (53 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,463 (8,682 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (77 total deaths)

— 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#49. Macon County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (161 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,041 (30,205 total cases)

— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (331 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#48. Lake County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (1,086 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,115 (147,070 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,330 total deaths)

— 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#47. McHenry County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (500 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,308 (74,815 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (461 total deaths)

— 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#46. Menard County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (20 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,468 (3,472 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (19 total deaths)

— 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#45. LaSalle County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (179 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,290 (28,569 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (375 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#44. Hancock County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (30 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,560 (4,349 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (45 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#43. Peoria County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (303 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,642 (45,945 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (501 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#42. Knox County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (87 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,059 (12,454 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (207 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#41. Champaign County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (368 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,328 (61,498 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (284 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#40. Sangamon County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (343 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,835 (54,187 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (375 total deaths)

— 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#39. Crawford County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (33 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,887 (6,139 total cases)

— 37.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (42 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#38. McLean County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (307 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,565 (48,994 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (285 total deaths)

— 43.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#37. Franklin County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (69 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,763 (12,219 total cases)

— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (163 total deaths)

— 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#36. Randolph County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (57 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,691 (10,390 total cases)

— 36.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (121 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#35. Macoupin County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (81 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,113 (12,630 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (137 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#34. Boone County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (98 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,497 (13,652 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (113 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#33. Coles County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (94 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,857 (15,114 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (166 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#32. Whiteside County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (104 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,503 (15,175 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (222 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#31. Shelby County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (41 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,446 (6,154 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (72 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#30. Wayne County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (32 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,334 (5,243 total cases)

— 35.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (81 total deaths)

— 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#29. Clark County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (31 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,086 (4,800 total cases)

— 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (51 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#28. Stark County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,079 (1,500 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (32 total deaths)

— 105.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#27. Fulton County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (71 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,917 (9,930 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (124 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#26. McDonough County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (62 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,964 (7,113 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (86 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#25. Henderson County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (14 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,228 (1,145 total cases)

— 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (17 total deaths)

— 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#24. Carroll County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (31 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,339 (4,197 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths)

— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#23. Jefferson County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (82 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,118 (10,973 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (170 total deaths)

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#22. Ogle County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (111 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,319 (13,835 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (128 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#21. Williamson County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (149 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,568 (22,355 total cases)

— 40.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (242 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#20. Marion County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (84 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,684 (11,788 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 554 (206 total deaths)

— 90.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#19. Clay County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (30 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,839 (4,725 total cases)

— 49.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (65 total deaths)

— 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#18. Hamilton County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (19 new cases, +171% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,626 (2,161 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (29 total deaths)

— 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#17. Marshall County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (27 new cases, +286% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,815 (2,724 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (30 total deaths)

— 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#16. Union County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (40 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,000 (5,329 total cases)

— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (63 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#15. Adams County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (157 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,838 (22,142 total cases)

— 41.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (200 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#14. Jackson County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (140 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,115 (15,388 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (116 total deaths)

— 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#13. Gallatin County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,770 (1,389 total cases)

— 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (16 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#12. Edgar County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (45 new cases, +181% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,684 (5,094 total cases)

— 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (57 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#11. Pulaski County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (14 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,090 (1,712 total cases)

— 34.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (18 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#10. Morgan County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (90 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,809 (9,360 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (126 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#9. Piatt County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (44 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,548 (4,339 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (22 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#8. Logan County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (78 new cases, +255% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,714 (9,362 total cases)

— 36.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (84 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#7. Montgomery County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (82 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,117 (9,694 total cases)

— 42.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (100 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#6. Massac County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (44 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,766 (3,824 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (66 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#5. Brown County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (22 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,257 (2,385 total cases)

— 51.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (15 total deaths)

— 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#4. Saline County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (85 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,076 (7,770 total cases)

— 38.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (92 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#3. Christian County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (124 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,098 (10,046 total cases)

— 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (110 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#2. Perry County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (89 new cases, +170% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,241 (7,371 total cases)

— 47.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (95 total deaths)

— 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

#1. Johnson County, IL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (58 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,403 (4,396 total cases)

— 48.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (40 total deaths)

— 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois