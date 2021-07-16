Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Illinois

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Illinois, 46.8% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Morgan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (12,596 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (4,903 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (83 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,893 (4,003 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#49. Mason County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (5,019 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (2,032 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (45 total deaths)

— 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,730 (1,567 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#48. Gallatin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (1,814 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (811 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (4 total deaths)

— 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,756 (471 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#47. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (6,315 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (2,508 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (41 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,991 (2,330 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Macoupin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (17,010 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (6,778 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (89 total deaths)

— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,744 (4,827 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#45. DeKalb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (40,344 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (10,407 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (121 total deaths)

— 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,697 (10,172 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. LaSalle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (42,292 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (14,708 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (252 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,801 (12,824 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#43. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (25,502 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (9,580 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (127 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,610 (8,906 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bureau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (12,718 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (5,069 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (85 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,643 (3,799 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (14,696 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (5,079 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (91 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,449 (5,803 total cases)

— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#40. Fulton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (13,431 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (5,357 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (59 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,814 (4,057 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#39. Ford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (5,116 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (1,876 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (50 total deaths)

— 90.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,613 (1,894 total cases)

— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (13,487 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (4,747 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (54 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,312 (4,198 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (5,585 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (2,147 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (25 total deaths)

— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,889 (1,651 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#36. Winnebago County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (113,755 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (37,049 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (515 total deaths)

— 10.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,128 (34,271 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (4,612 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (1,927 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (19 total deaths)

— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,495 (1,086 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#34. Knox County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (20,111 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (8,364 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (156 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,413 (5,672 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ogle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (20,493 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (6,999 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (84 total deaths)

— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,324 (6,241 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#32. Stark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,166 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (943 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (24 total deaths)

— 121.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,130 (648 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Boone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (21,765 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (6,321 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (79 total deaths)

— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,806 (6,857 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Woodford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (15,648 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (5,560 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (83 total deaths)

— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,684 (4,878 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#29. Jersey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (8,884 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (3,410 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (52 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,543 (2,731 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rock Island County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (58,176 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (20,318 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (329 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,758 (15,264 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. Clair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (106,624 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (30,874 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (520 total deaths)

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,071 (28,750 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (108,151 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (33,450 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (532 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,894 (31,277 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Putnam County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (2,374 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (966 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (3 total deaths)

— 74.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,521 (489 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Piatt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (6,794 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (2,481 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (14 total deaths)

— 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,337 (1,526 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Menard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (5,108 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (1,875 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (12 total deaths)

— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,323 (1,259 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cass County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (5,099 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (1,600 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (27 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,942 (2,058 total cases)

— 54.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Whiteside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (23,219 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (8,708 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (174 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,071 (7,212 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (1,993 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (820 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (2 total deaths)

— 79.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,205 (531 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (6,688 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (2,625 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (34 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,717 (1,500 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tazewell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (57,617 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (19,722 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (306 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,110 (17,280 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#17. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (21,366 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (7,845 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (70 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,392 (5,083 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#16. Peoria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (79,475 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (25,234 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (343 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,108 (23,487 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (15,415 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (5,031 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (94 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,744 (4,414 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#14. Kane County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (237,302 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (55,631 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (812 total deaths)

— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,195 (59,605 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Schuyler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,035 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (1,172 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (7 total deaths)

— 49.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,643 (788 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kendall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (58,035 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (10,872 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (99 total deaths)

— 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,341 (13,339 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Will County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (311,515 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (69,350 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (1,041 total deaths)

— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,167 (77,135 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#10. Stephenson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (20,106 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.2% (9,304 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (86 total deaths)

— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,902 (4,851 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#9. McLean County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (77,699 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (18,874 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (191 total deaths)

— 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,836 (18,586 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. McHenry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (140,566 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (35,965 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (297 total deaths)

— 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,506 (29,257 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Visviva // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (6,637 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (2,774 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (37 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,499 (1,788 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Champaign County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (98,801 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (21,888 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (157 total deaths)

— 63.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,101 (21,180 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sangamon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (93,441 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (29,066 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (240 total deaths)

— 39.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,869 (19,213 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#4. Cook County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (2,523,534 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (547,653 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (10,515 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,827 (557,590 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (352,254 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (77,646 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (1,023 total deaths)

— 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,839 (68,532 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. DuPage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (507,050 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (121,644 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (1,321 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,041 (92,668 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#1. Jo Daviess County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (13,109 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,160 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (24 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,618 (1,830 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois