Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Illinois

Illinois

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Illinois, 46.8% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Morgan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (12,596 fully vaccinated)
— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (4,903 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (83 total deaths)
— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,893 (4,003 total cases)
— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#49. Mason County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (5,019 fully vaccinated)
— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (2,032 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (45 total deaths)
— 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,730 (1,567 total cases)
— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#48. Gallatin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (1,814 fully vaccinated)
— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (811 fully vaccinated)
— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (4 total deaths)
— 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,756 (471 total cases)
— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#47. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (6,315 fully vaccinated)
— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (2,508 fully vaccinated)
— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (41 total deaths)
— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,991 (2,330 total cases)
— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Macoupin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (17,010 fully vaccinated)
— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (6,778 fully vaccinated)
— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (89 total deaths)
— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,744 (4,827 total cases)
— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#45. DeKalb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (40,344 fully vaccinated)
— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (10,407 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (121 total deaths)
— 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,697 (10,172 total cases)
— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. LaSalle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (42,292 fully vaccinated)
— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (14,708 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (252 total deaths)
— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,801 (12,824 total cases)
— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#43. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (25,502 fully vaccinated)
— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (9,580 fully vaccinated)
— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (127 total deaths)
— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,610 (8,906 total cases)
— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bureau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (12,718 fully vaccinated)
— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (5,069 fully vaccinated)
— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (85 total deaths)
— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,643 (3,799 total cases)
— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (14,696 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (5,079 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (91 total deaths)
— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,449 (5,803 total cases)
— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#40. Fulton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (13,431 fully vaccinated)
— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (5,357 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (59 total deaths)
— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,814 (4,057 total cases)
— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#39. Ford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (5,116 fully vaccinated)
— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (1,876 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (50 total deaths)
— 90.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,613 (1,894 total cases)
— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (13,487 fully vaccinated)
— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (4,747 fully vaccinated)
— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (54 total deaths)
— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,312 (4,198 total cases)
— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (5,585 fully vaccinated)
— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (2,147 fully vaccinated)
— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (25 total deaths)
— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,889 (1,651 total cases)
— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#36. Winnebago County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (113,755 fully vaccinated)
— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (37,049 fully vaccinated)
— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (515 total deaths)
— 10.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,128 (34,271 total cases)
— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (4,612 fully vaccinated)
— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (1,927 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (19 total deaths)
— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,495 (1,086 total cases)
— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#34. Knox County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (20,111 fully vaccinated)
— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (8,364 fully vaccinated)
— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (156 total deaths)
— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,413 (5,672 total cases)
— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ogle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (20,493 fully vaccinated)
— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (6,999 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (84 total deaths)
— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,324 (6,241 total cases)
— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#32. Stark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,166 fully vaccinated)
— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (943 fully vaccinated)
— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (24 total deaths)
— 121.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,130 (648 total cases)
— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Boone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (21,765 fully vaccinated)
— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (6,321 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (79 total deaths)
— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,806 (6,857 total cases)
— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Woodford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (15,648 fully vaccinated)
— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (5,560 fully vaccinated)
— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (83 total deaths)
— 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,684 (4,878 total cases)
— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#29. Jersey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (8,884 fully vaccinated)
— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (3,410 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (52 total deaths)
— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,543 (2,731 total cases)
— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rock Island County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (58,176 fully vaccinated)
— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (20,318 fully vaccinated)
— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (329 total deaths)
— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,758 (15,264 total cases)
— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. Clair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (106,624 fully vaccinated)
— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (30,874 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (520 total deaths)
— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,071 (28,750 total cases)
— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (108,151 fully vaccinated)
— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (33,450 fully vaccinated)
— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (532 total deaths)
— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,894 (31,277 total cases)
— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Putnam County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (2,374 fully vaccinated)
— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (966 fully vaccinated)
— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (3 total deaths)
— 74.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,521 (489 total cases)
— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Piatt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (6,794 fully vaccinated)
— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (2,481 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (14 total deaths)
— 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,337 (1,526 total cases)
— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Menard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (5,108 fully vaccinated)
— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (1,875 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (12 total deaths)
— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,323 (1,259 total cases)
— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cass County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (5,099 fully vaccinated)
— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (1,600 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (27 total deaths)
— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,942 (2,058 total cases)
— 54.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Whiteside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (23,219 fully vaccinated)
— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (8,708 fully vaccinated)
— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (174 total deaths)
— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,071 (7,212 total cases)
— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (1,993 fully vaccinated)
— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (820 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (2 total deaths)
— 79.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,205 (531 total cases)
— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (6,688 fully vaccinated)
— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (2,625 fully vaccinated)
— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (34 total deaths)
— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,717 (1,500 total cases)
— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tazewell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (57,617 fully vaccinated)
— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (19,722 fully vaccinated)
— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (306 total deaths)
— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,110 (17,280 total cases)
— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#17. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (21,366 fully vaccinated)
— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (7,845 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (70 total deaths)
— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,392 (5,083 total cases)
— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#16. Peoria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (79,475 fully vaccinated)
— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (25,234 fully vaccinated)
— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (343 total deaths)
— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,108 (23,487 total cases)
— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (15,415 fully vaccinated)
— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (5,031 fully vaccinated)
— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (94 total deaths)
— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,744 (4,414 total cases)
— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#14. Kane County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (237,302 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (55,631 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (812 total deaths)
— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,195 (59,605 total cases)
— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Schuyler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,035 fully vaccinated)
— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (1,172 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (7 total deaths)
— 49.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,643 (788 total cases)
— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kendall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (58,035 fully vaccinated)
— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (10,872 fully vaccinated)
— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (99 total deaths)
— 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,341 (13,339 total cases)
— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Will County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (311,515 fully vaccinated)
— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (69,350 fully vaccinated)
— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (1,041 total deaths)
— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,167 (77,135 total cases)
— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#10. Stephenson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (20,106 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.2% (9,304 fully vaccinated)
— 20.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (86 total deaths)
— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,902 (4,851 total cases)
— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#9. McLean County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (77,699 fully vaccinated)
— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (18,874 fully vaccinated)
— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (191 total deaths)
— 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,836 (18,586 total cases)
— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. McHenry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (140,566 fully vaccinated)
— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (35,965 fully vaccinated)
— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (297 total deaths)
— 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,506 (29,257 total cases)
— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Visviva // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (6,637 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (2,774 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (37 total deaths)
— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,499 (1,788 total cases)
— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Champaign County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (98,801 fully vaccinated)
— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (21,888 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (157 total deaths)
— 63.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,101 (21,180 total cases)
— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sangamon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (93,441 fully vaccinated)
— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (29,066 fully vaccinated)
— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (240 total deaths)
— 39.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,869 (19,213 total cases)
— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#4. Cook County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (2,523,534 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (547,653 fully vaccinated)
— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (10,515 total deaths)
— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,827 (557,590 total cases)
— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (352,254 fully vaccinated)
— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (77,646 fully vaccinated)
— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (1,023 total deaths)
— 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,839 (68,532 total cases)
— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. DuPage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (507,050 fully vaccinated)
— 17.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (121,644 fully vaccinated)
— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (1,321 total deaths)
— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,041 (92,668 total cases)
— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Canva

#1. Jo Daviess County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (13,109 fully vaccinated)
— 31.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,160 fully vaccinated)
— 34.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (24 total deaths)
— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,618 (1,830 total cases)
— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News