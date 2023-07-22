(Stacker) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Illinois, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#49. Lee County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.3%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3.8%

#49. Perry County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.8%

— Carpooled: 6.9%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 3%

#48. Iroquois County

– Average commute to work: 24.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.6%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.3%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 6.1%

#46. Kankakee County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 23%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.1%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 1%

— Walked: 2.1%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.1%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

#46. Union County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.8%

— Carpooled: 8.3%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 4.3%

#44. Montgomery County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.6%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.8%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 7.4%

#44. Pike County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 19.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.7%

— Carpooled: 8.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#43. LaSalle County

– Average commute to work: 25 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 28.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.8%

— Carpooled: 8.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 3.9%

#40. Alexander County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.2%

— Carpooled: 5.1%

— Public transportation: 1.2%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 6%

#40. Putnam County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 62.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.5%

— Carpooled: 5.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 5.2%

#40. St. Clair County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.8%

— Carpooled: 7.7%

— Public transportation: 2.2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 7%

#39. Madison County

– Average commute to work: 25.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.7%

— Carpooled: 6.4%

— Public transportation: 1.2%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 8%

#38. Clark County

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.2%

— Carpooled: 12.4%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 4.5%

#36. Bond County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.4%

— Carpooled: 4.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.8%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 6.9%

#36. Randolph County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 19.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.1%

— Carpooled: 7.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.3%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.2%

— Worked from home: 3.2%

#34. Franklin County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.9%

— Carpooled: 9.1%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 5.3%

#34. Johnson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.8%

— Carpooled: 7.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#33. Clinton County

– Average commute to work: 26 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.3%

— Carpooled: 7.5%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 8%

#32. Menard County

– Average commute to work: 26.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 64.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.5%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 8.1%

#30. Hancock County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 22.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.9%

— Carpooled: 5.4%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 6.7%

#30. Stark County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.6%

— Carpooled: 6.2%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 6.4%

#28. Scott County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 58.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.3%

— Carpooled: 7.2%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 8.4%

#28. Washington County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.6%

— Carpooled: 5.5%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 5.2%

#27. Ogle County

– Average commute to work: 26.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 5.4%

#26. Edwards County

– Average commute to work: 26.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.8%

— Carpooled: 9.4%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 5.1%

#24. DeKalb County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.6%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 6.1%

#24. Hamilton County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.9%

— Carpooled: 9.7%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 7.3%

#23. Mason County

– Average commute to work: 26.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.2%

— Carpooled: 10.5%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 7.4%

#22. Macoupin County

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.8%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.8%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 6.4%

#21. Jersey County

– Average commute to work: 27.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.8%

— Carpooled: 8.3%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 6.9%

#19. Boone County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 59.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.5%

— Carpooled: 10.7%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.3%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 6.1%

#19. Gallatin County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.7%

— Carpooled: 8.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 1.9%

#18. Pulaski County

– Average commute to work: 28 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.2%

— Carpooled: 10.5%

— Public transportation: 1.5%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 6.5%

#17. Henderson County

– Average commute to work: 28.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 21%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.1%

— Carpooled: 4.2%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 5.6%

#15. Mercer County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 36.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.8%

— Carpooled: 5.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 5.5%

#15. Monroe County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 21.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.7%

— Carpooled: 5.5%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 7.9%

#14. Hardin County

– Average commute to work: 28.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.9%

— Carpooled: 9.9%

— Public transportation: 3.9%

— Walked: 0.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3%

#13. Kane County

– Average commute to work: 28.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.6%

— Carpooled: 9.3%

— Public transportation: 2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 11%

#11. Grundy County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 53%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.6%

— Carpooled: 4.6%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 7.4%

#11. Jasper County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.9%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 7%

#9. DuPage County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 29 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.1%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 5.9%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 14%

#9. Marshall County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 29 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87%

— Carpooled: 4.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.1%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 5.3%

#8. Lake County

– Average commute to work: 29.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72.1%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 3.8%

— Walked: 2.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 12.6%

#7. Greene County

– Average commute to work: 30.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 19.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 50.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.5%

— Carpooled: 10.7%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 7%

#6. McHenry County

– Average commute to work: 31.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.9%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 1.8%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 11%

#5. Pope County

– Average commute to work: 32.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.3%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.4%

— Worked from home: 7.6%

#4. Will County

– Average commute to work: 32.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.4%

— Carpooled: 6.9%

— Public transportation: 3.2%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 9.4%

#3. Cook County

– Average commute to work: 32.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 58.5%

— Carpooled: 7.8%

— Public transportation: 15.8%

— Walked: 4%

— Bicycle: 1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 11.3%

#2. Kendall County

– Average commute to work: 33.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 16.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 64.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.3%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 10.3%

#1. Calhoun County

– Average commute to work: 45.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 33.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.3%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 14.9%