Counties with the worst commutes in Illinois
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
#30. DeKalb County
– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% shorter than state average
— 5.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (4.5%)
#29. Stark County
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.6% shorter than state average
— 5.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (6.5%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.4%)
#28. Hamilton County
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.6% shorter than state average
— 5.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (8.4%)
#27. Mason County
– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
— #992 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.9% shorter than state average
— 4.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (12.2%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.1%)
#26. Pike County
– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
— #992 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.9% shorter than state average
— 4.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
#25. Clinton County
– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes
— #954 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.2% shorter than state average
— 4.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (9%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (2.9%)
#24. Henderson County
– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes
— #934 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.9% shorter than state average
— 3.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (6.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (7.2%)
#23. Mercer County
– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
— #903 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.2% shorter than state average
— 2.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.3%), carpooled (5.5%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.1%)
#22. Pulaski County
– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes
— #886 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.9% shorter than state average
— 2.5% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5%)
#21. Menard County
– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes
— #846 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.2% shorter than state average
— 1.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.9%)
#20. Gallatin County
– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes
— #829 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.8% shorter than state average
— 1.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.3%), carpooled (10%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.6%)
#19. Jersey County
– Average commute time: 27.4 minutes
— #805 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.2% shorter than state average
— 0.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (6.3%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3%)
#18. Marshall County
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— #782 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.5% shorter than state average
— 0.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.5%)
#17. Scott County
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.5% shorter than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 64.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.2%)
#16. Macoupin County
– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.1% shorter than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)
#15. Boone County
– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes
— #606 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.7% shorter than state average
— 4.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 61.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)
#14. Hardin County
– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes
— #606 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.7% shorter than state average
— 4.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (2.2%)
#13. Greene County
– Average commute time: 29 minutes
— #567 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.7% shorter than state average
— 5.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.5%)
#12. Kane County
– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.3% shorter than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (5.5%)
#11. Grundy County
– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— #536 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.0% shorter than state average
— 5.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (6%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (3.7%)
#10. Monroe County
– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— #485 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.4% longer than state average
— 7.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (5.9%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)
#9. DuPage County
– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes
— #464 longest among all counties nationwide
— 2.1% longer than state average
— 8.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (7.3%), worked from home (6.9%)
#8. Alexander County
– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes
— #418 longest among all counties nationwide
— 3.8% longer than state average
— 9.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 26.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (4.9%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (7.4%)
#7. Lake County
– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes
— #406 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.1% longer than state average
— 10.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (4.4%), worked from home (6.9%)
#6. Will County
– Average commute time: 33 minutes
— #195 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.0% longer than state average
— 19.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (6%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (3.9%), worked from home (4.8%)
#5. McHenry County
– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
— #183 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.7% longer than state average
— 20.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (2.5%), worked from home (6.2%)
#4. Cook County
– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
— #171 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.4% longer than state average
— 21.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (61.1%), carpooled (8%), walked (4.3%), public transportation (19.1%), worked from home (4.9%)
#3. Kendall County
– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes
— #122 longest among all counties nationwide
— 17.8% longer than state average
— 24.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (2.5%), worked from home (5.7%)
#2. Pope County
– Average commute time: 36.5 minutes
— #66 longest among all counties nationwide
— 25.0% longer than state average
— 32.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (4.3%)
#1. Calhoun County
– Average commute time: 40.5 minutes
— #18 longest among all counties nationwide
— 38.7% longer than state average
— 46.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.1%)
