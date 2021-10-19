Country star Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues with COVID-19 regulations

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 18: Travis Tritt performs during the Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute To Charlie Daniels at Bridgestone Arena on August 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Travis Tritt is “putting [his] money where [his] mouth is” by canceling four shows on his tour at venues with strict COVID-19 regulations.

The four canceled shows are in:

Muncie, Indiana – Oct. 23

Philadelphia, Mississippi – Nov. 6

Peoria, Illinois – Nov. 11

Louisville, Kentucky – Nov. 13

I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting. Travis Tritt statement

Tritt added that his team will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in the affected areas for those who purchased tickets.

The fear-mongering narrative is breaking down. People who stand up against this narrative scare the hell out of those who promote fear. Hold the line and stand strong. 🇺🇸🎸 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 19, 2021

Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 3.