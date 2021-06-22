County board member looks to make Jersey County part of Missouri

Should Jersey County be a Missouri county or an Illinois county?

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. – Jersey County board member Eric Ivers is interested in moving the Illinois-Missouri border in order to make Jersey County part of Missouri.

Ivers asked the board to think about putting the referendum on the ballot, according to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier. His idea stems from the movement to split Illinois into two states. One would include the Chicago-area counties and the other would include the southern Illinois counties.

The Jacksonville Journal-Courrier said Ivers wants to know how Jersey County residents feel about the possible move to being a part of Missouri.

The Jersey County board chairman Donald Little said, “I don’t think it’s a practical idea nor do I think there is a practical process of doing it.”

