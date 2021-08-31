County officials oppose parole for Alton mom guilty of killing infants

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Alton mother who confessed to killing her infant daughters in separate incidents in the 1980s is now eligible for parole, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is against this.

Sims is serving life in prison for killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s. Then in March 2021 she was granted clemency by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker making her eligible for parole. Haine said he will speak for the murdered infants against parole for Sims at a hearing next month.

She originally claimed the infants were kidnapped. She claims she killed her babies while suffering post-partum psychosis.

Sims was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. Her legal team had unsuccessfully petitioned for similar relief from the Quinn and Rauner administrations.

Sims was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. Her legal team had unsuccessfully petitioned for similar relief from the Quinn and Rauner administrations.