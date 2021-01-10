Couple in their 50s rescued from house fire in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A man and woman were rescued from their home in unincorporated Belleville Sunday morning following an explosion and fire.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the fire took place around 7:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane.

A neighbor called dispatchers to report an explosion and said she could see flames coming from the attached garage.

Deputies arrived at the home a short time later and evacuated a 53-year-old man and 55-year-old woman out of the residence.

Meanwhile, the Signal Hill Fire Department to deal with the fire, which had spread from the garage to the house, Fleshren said.

No one was injured and no other property was damaged. The house and garage were a complete loss.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was asked to investigate the cause of the fire.

The couple told authorities they just had their floors redone and there were floor chemicals in their garage at the time of the fire.