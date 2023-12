CHICAGO, Ill. – A federal judge hears arguments Tuesday on a case challenging the ‘Illinois Gun Ban Registry’.

The law banning assault weapons took effect last January. It requires everyone who owned those firearms before the law took effect to register those weapons.

Registration began on October 1. The deadline to register is January 1. Opponents want more time to register.

The state says they’ve had enough time. Gun owners who don’t register could face criminal penalties.