COVID-19 forces big last-minute change in Collinsville schools

COLLINSVILLE, IL – A big change in education in Collinsville because of COVID-19.

It was last minute, and it was disappointing to students and school officials knew it would cause hardships for parents.

Tawnya Herman is the parent of a Collinsville High School Junior.

“It’s a little disappointed we were looking forward to being in person,” said Tawnya Herman, parent.

About 70-percent of all Collinsville students planned to attend classes this year, with some days at school and learning from home with their computers on other days. 30-percent chose remote learning. After the district learned about unsettling news this weekend officials decided education will be all remote for a while.

“We had a significant number of staff test positive or are required to be quarantined because they were exposed to someone that is positive COVID-19,” said Brad Skertich, Superintendent.

Also, this weekend the state said several counties, including Madison and St. Clair were seeing an increase in COVID problems so restrictions were put back in place.

Kaelin Rives is a Collinsville Senior, “It’s kind of upsetting just because it’s your senior year and stuff its memories its time I’ll never be able to get back in life,” said Rives.

The superintendent was sorry about the last-minute decision, and he hopes that all remote learning won’t last long.

“We’re going to hit pause and go to remote learning for three weeks,” said Skertich.

He said if things improve, the district will go back to the hybrid model, face to face and remote learning.

The Madison County Health Department works closely with schools during COVID. In a statement, the department spokeswoman said,”…sharing information, answering questions, providing data and health guidance, and consultation as they have planned for this coming school year during this global pandemic.”

Alyssa Herman is a Collinsville junior, she said, “I’m disappointed because I was excited to see my friends, go to school in person.”

When they do return to classrooms the superintendent showed us the reminder signs that will be in place as well as the bucket of wipes and sanitizers that will be seen everywhere.

Freeburg schools had a similar incident last week and are going all remote for a few weeks.