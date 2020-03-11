COVID-19 forces Illinois lawmakers to cancel session next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois General Assembly has canceled scheduled legislative sessions next week to limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19 among large groups.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the canceled Springfield meeting days in a Chicago news conference Wednesday during which he announced the number of the flu-like illnesses in Illinois has risen to 25.

Earlier Tuesday, Chicago officials and organizers announced that this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration has been canceled.

Pritzker indicated he’s also begun discussions with Major League Baseball, whose March 26 opening day is the earliest ever.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, AP Political Writer