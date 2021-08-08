COVID-19 safeguards among new Illinois State Fair features

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II greets guests at the Illinois State Fair Preview Day in Springfield, Ill. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Costello said safeguards are in place, including required face coverings for visitors when indoors or in large crowds, against the transmission of COVID-19 during the run of the fair, Aug. 12-22. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among several new features at this year’s Illinois State Fair will be an unwelcome one: COVID-19.

The potentially deadly virus forced the cancellation of last year’s fair for the first time since World War II. This year, organizers are taking safety precautions.

They are following federal guidelines by requiring face coverings when indoors or at Grandstand events and encouraging them when in large crowds. There will be six free vaccination sites on the grounds as well.

Organizers are eager to return the fair to Springfield after a year off and are touting several new exhibitions and carnival rides.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associated Press