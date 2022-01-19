Gov. Pritzker discusses COVID surge due to Omicron variant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The state of Illinois is dealing with a surge of COVID cases due to the Omicron variant. Today, state officials announced there were more than 26,000 new cases. Last Friday the state reported 207,203 new cases in the past 7 days.

State health officials say while the numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICUs are declining they are still higher than they were previously. Gov. Pritzker said there is ‘great strain’ on the health care systems.

You can see all the COVID data on the state’s dashboard here.