COVID exposure in Clinton County shows why guidelines should be followed when gathering with friends

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – Almost 150 people have been exposed to COVID in Clinton County, Illinois. Officials with the county health department were tracing to see who came in contact with three people who tested positive. Three activities—one of which was like a pub crawl—are apparently responsible.

“Once something like this happens, the spread could be…it could spread like wildfire,” said Sean Eisert, administrator of the Clinton County Health Department.

Eisert said this happened after three different groups of approximately 30 people got together and didn’t wear masks or social distance.

One group traveled on a bus to different area locations. The other two groups attended different gatherings. It turned out there was one infected person in each group.

Ninety people were initially exposed and then others exposed later. Since the pandemic began, 17 people have died in Clinton County from the virus.

“If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, then you immediately need to contact your physician,” Eisert said.

He said if you were exposed by the three groups, the health department will likely locate you through contact tracing. News of the COVID exposure has some local residents continuing to play it safe while others become more careful. But not everyone is on board when it comes to COVID safety guidelines.

Eisert said health workers have spent a lot of time trying to keep people safe and healthy and not everyone is heeding the advice.

“It’s frustrating. I can tell you since March we’ve put countless hours into this,” he said.

Health experts are concerned people who are not following guidelines will become infected and may have little problem with the illness but then spread the disease to an elderly loved one who could die. Also, if things get worse, the restrictions could return.