COVID vaccine soon available in St. Clair County, Ill. for those aged 75 and above

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Beginning next week, people who are 75 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The St. Clair County Health Department said people can schedule appointments to receive the vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25. People over 75 will receive the first notifications for appointments.

A department spokesperson said the number of available appointments will depend on the amount of vaccine available.

People can register for an appointment on the county’s health department website by searching for the Vaccine Notification Form.

If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance signing up for an appointment, you’re asked to call 618- 25-4447 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you reach a recording, please leave your name and contact phone number and someone will call you back. If you signed up to be notified but have received the vaccine from another source, you do not need to call or notify us to take you off the list.

People who register for the vaccine will be contacted either directly by the St. Clair County Health Department or by one of its healthcare partners: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital/BJC, or SIHF Touchette Hospital.